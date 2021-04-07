Malaysia's ruling partners wooing voters separately

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and his biggest partner in the government, Umno, have started their respective nationwide tours in the run-up to an election widely expected later this year.

Ahead of PN's looming break-up with Umno - which accounts for 35 of the 112 lawmakers supporting the government and which has decided to go it alone in national polls - Tan Sri Muhyiddin is expected to hit every state in Malaysia by the year end, drumming up support and gathering more political allies for his nascent yet growing coalition.