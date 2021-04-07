Malaysia's ruling partners wooing voters separately

PM touring states to get more allies; Umno refocuses on nation building

Umno's information chief Shahril Hamdan (fourth from left) discussing policies with other town hall participants during the first leg of the Sambung Yang Tergendala (Resume the Interrupted) tour in Perak last Saturday.ST PHOTO: RAM ANAND SUBBARAO
Hazlin Hassan‍  and Ram Anand‍  Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and his biggest partner in the government, Umno, have started their respective nationwide tours in the run-up to an election widely expected later this year.

Ahead of PN's looming break-up with Umno - which accounts for 35 of the 112 lawmakers supporting the government and which has decided to go it alone in national polls - Tan Sri Muhyiddin is expected to hit every state in Malaysia by the year end, drumming up support and gathering more political allies for his nascent yet growing coalition.

