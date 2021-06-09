News analysis
Malaysia's royals not spared public fury
Dissent rising amid population's growing desperation over Covid-19 crisis
Two weeks ago, state news agency Bernama shared pictures of Malaysia's Queen, Tunku Azizah Iskandar, and the cupcakes she served to medical frontliners overworked from dealing with the deepening Covid-19 pandemic.
Critics immediately lampooned the gesture, referencing the well-known phrase "Let them eat cake" attributed to Marie Antoinette, France's last queen before its revolution at the end of the 18th century. Others said her Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, purportedly worth RM250,000 (S$80,360), could aid frontliners better.