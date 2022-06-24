Asian Insider

Malaysia's removal of price controls reflects strain from subsidies

It also highlights urgent need to tackle public sector debt - one of the highest in Asia

Regional Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysia's move to scrap price controls on selected food items spotlights the growing strain from subsidies on the government's finances and the urgent need to tackle public sector debt that ranks as one of the highest in Asia.

The decision to remove the ceiling price for chickens and chicken eggs as well as subsidies on selected cooking oil products from July 1 is expected to presage more measures in the coming weeks to rationalise the country's decades-old dependence on energy and food subsidies, said officials familiar with the policy adjustment plans.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2022, with the headline Malaysia's removal of price controls reflects strain from subsidies . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top