Malaysia's Queen back on Twitter, expresses disappointment

PETALING JAYA • The Queen of Malaysia yesterday reactivated her Twitter account to express disappointment over the arrest of a man who had allegedly posted a seditious tweet aimed at her.

She also said she had not shut down the account due to cyber bullying, as speculated earlier.

In a series of tweets, the Queen, or Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, explained that she had deactivated her Twitter account for personal reasons, as opposed to cyber bullying.

She also expressed her disappointment over the detention of the man. "I am truly upset that the police have detained those people. Through the years, my husband and I have never made any police report on bad things said about us."

"It's a free country," said Tunku Azizah.

She continued to explain that she had heard the news that someone had been arrested, and decided to reactivate her Twitter account immediately as she was "angry and upset".

"I myself told the Pihak Istana to inform the police to not take any action. I repeat again, I did not deactivate my account because of them.

"My husband and I have never made police reports, and I have never been sad (when I read comments about me); instead I laugh because Allah knows who I am!" said the Queen.

Mr Khalid Ismath, a former Parti Socialis Malaysia (PSM) youth chief, was detained on Friday night in Klang for allegedly posting a seditious tweet aimed at Tunku Azizah. He was freed on bail yesterday.

PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan said Mr Khalid's arrest was a form of unnecessary intimidation. "They could have asked him to go to the police station and he would have complied and cooperated willingly."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK