Malaysia's Q2 GDP contracts 17.1 per cent, govt eyes recovery as economic activities reopen

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 17.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 from a marginal growth of 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, Bank Negara and the Department of Statistics announced on Friday (Aug 14).

This is the lowest recorded growth since the fourth quarter of 1998 of minus 11.2 per cent, during the Asian financial crisis.

"The decline reflected the unprecedented impact of the stringent containment measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic globally and domestically," Bank Negara said in a statement.

In Malaysia, the nationwide Movement Control Order from March 18 included various measures that restricted production and consumption activities.

With the gradual reopening of the economy since May, the central bank expects GDP to improve, as the economy further eases, within the range of minus 3.5 per cent to minus 5.5 per cent in 2020, and 5.5 per cent to 8.0 per cent in 2021.