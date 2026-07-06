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Malaysia’s political pacts want a shot at Johor polls. These rebels aren’t making it easy for them

Amid campaigning for the Johor state election, Malaysia’s main political coalitions have found themselves facing attacks from within their own camps.

– Campaigning for the Johor state election has entered its second week.

The election is already one of the most politically convoluted in recent Malaysian history, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) governing together in Putrajaya while fiercely contesting Johor’s 56-seat state assembly.

However, the two major coalitions, as well as Perikatan Nasional (PN), are finding themselves fending off not only attacks from their rivals, but also criticism from disgruntled leaders and former allies who have turned against their own camps.

The Straits Times lists how rebels, defectors and former insiders are shaking up the campaign:

BN versus Puad Zarkashi

Puad Zarkashi is one of UMNO’s most recognisable figures, having served as Johor state assembly Speaker after stints as both an MP and a state assemblyman for the party.

But on July 4, he appeared on stage at a PH rally in Ulu Tebrau, where he was greeted with an embrace by Prime Minister and PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

The appearance came days after Puad announced he was quitting UMNO, in a blistering letter accusing the Johor party leadership of surrendering its independence to the palace.

Puad Zarkashi (in green) sitting to the left of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a Pakatan Harapan rally in Felda Ulu Tebrau in Ulu Tiram, Johor on July 4. PHOTO: PUAD ZARKASHI/FACEBOOK

Puad alleged that Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi had personally told him that the decision to dissolve the state assembly on June 1 originated from the Johor palace.

“There are many more examples of Onn Hafiz being a yes-man,” Puad wrote. “That makes Johor UMNO a puppet on strings.”

Onn Hafiz denied the allegation, saying Puad had misrepresented his remarks about the dissolution, which he insisted was carried out in accordance with the Constitution. UMNO leaders and others also lodged police reports against the Speaker over his claims.

Speaking at the PH rally, Puad played down the symbolism of his appearance, arguing that it should not be seen as controversial, given that PH and BN govern together at the federal level.

“PH is part of the unity government and BN is part of the unity government,” he said. “I am here as an old friend.”

Puad’s accusations strike at the heart of Johor UMNO’s campaign by questioning both its independence and the legitimacy of the state election. Meanwhile, his appearance alongside Anwar highlights the awkward relationship between federal allies locked in a state-level contest.

PH versus Marina Ibrahim

PH, too, has its own internal headache.

Marina Ibrahim, 38, was regarded as one of the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) rising stars, having built a strong following, both in her Skudai constituency and among Malaysians on social media.

Her victory in the Chinese-majority seat of Skudai had been touted by DAP as evidence against longstanding allegations that the party and its core voters sideline Malays.

Marina Ibrahim has quit politics and become one of DAP's biggest critics in Johor. PHOTO: MARINA IBRAHIM/FACEBOOK

But the strategy unravelled when DAP instead asked her to contest in the Malay-majority seat of Tiram. Rather than move, Marina quit politics altogether and began publicly criticising the party.

Since then, she has alleged that Johor DAP leaders offered her government positions to persuade her to leave Skudai. She has also claimed that they were privately open to the idea of pardoning former prime minister Najib Razak despite publicly opposing such a move. DAP has denied the allegations.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Marina’s aide, Ong Huai Yi, said the party had misjudged the political cost of moving her from Skudai, arguing that her popularity with voters made the decision a risky one.

“Her decision to step away from politics did create a noticeable reaction among voters in Skudai,” Ong said.

“In my view, her departure will inevitably influence some voters, as more people today are beginning to vote based on the candidate rather than solely on the political party.”

Marina’s departure has deprived DAP of one of its best-known young Malay leaders in Johor while forcing the party to defend a seat once considered among its strongest. Whether her personal popularity translates into votes for the opposition remains to be seen, but her exit has become an unwelcome distraction during the campaign.

PN versus... itself

If BN and PH are grappling with rebels from within, PN is facing the more fundamental problem of its own coalition having effectively split in two.

The rupture stems from a breakdown in relations between its two largest component parties, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, after PAS formally ended their political cooperation on June 9 despite insisting that they both remain under the PN banner.

Both Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin Yassin (second from left), and PAS are using the Perikatan Nasional banner in Johor despite having severed their political ties. PHOTO: MUHYIDDIN YASSIN/FACEBOOK

The fallout has left the coalition campaigning separately, with PAS and Bersatu holding separate candidate announcements, running independent campaign operations, and largely avoiding appearances together on the campaign trail.

Together, the two parties are contesting just 27 of Johor’s 56 seats, signalling that PN is unable to mount a statewide challenge against PH and BN. It is a far cry from the momentum it enjoyed after the 2022 general election, when it captured 68 parliamentary seats and swept four states in what became known as the “Green Wave”.

In Pagoh, the home of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS members told ST that their vote is with BN.

“We were told by our leaders not to support Bersatu,” said shop owner Said Manaf in Bukit Pasir, Pagoh.

The split has also exposed competing strategies within PN. PAS has instructed its supporters to back BN candidates in seats where it is not contesting, in an effort to consolidate the Malay vote, while Bersatu has continued attacking BN as one of its main political rivals.

The disunity has raised questions over whether PN can present itself as a credible alternative government, not only in Johor but also ahead of the next general election, while its own component parties struggle to project a united front.

The state election will take place on July 11, with early voting for officials on duty on July 7.