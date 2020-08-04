Malaysia's police recommend charging 12 suspects in fireman Adib's death, new inquest

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin said on Tuesday (Aug 4) that the police have recommended charging 12 suspects related to the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, as well as a new inquest into the case.

The death of the 24-year old Malay fireman in December 2018, due to injuries he suffered amid rioting at a Hindu temple in November, is a sensitive matter in Malaysia as the tragedy touches on both race and religion.

Datuk Seri Hamzah told Parliament: "The police have conducted investigations based on the instructions by the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) and have compiled evidence to be presented to the prosecution.

"The investigation papers have been presented to the AGC on July 23 with the following recommendations: that they charge 12 suspects under Section 143 of the Penal Code (for illegal gathering)."

The minister added that police have also recommended conducting another inquest into the case, although the previous Pakatan Harapan government had conducted and concluded an inquest into the issue.

In September last year, the Coroner's Court inquest in Shah Alam ruled that Muhammad Adib's death was caused by two or more unknown persons.

"The blunt chest trauma (on Adib) is not caused by himself or (an) accident but a criminal act by two or more persons unknown," said the coroner.

The verdicts that could have been reached by the Coroner's Court were an open verdict, a verdict of misadventure, or death by persons or persons unknown.

The inquest - which sought to determine the events leading to Adib receiving fatal injuries on the early morning of Nov 27,2018 - saw 30 witnesses being called to give their statements.

Adib became critically injured after he and his team members from the Subang Jaya fire station responded to an emergency call at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Selangorm where a riot was taking place.

The fireman was taken to Subang Jaya Medical Centre after he was found injured, before being transferred to the National Heart Institute for further treatment, where he died on Dec 17,208.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said her ministry had brought up the issue of Adib's case to the Cabinet under the Perikatan Nasional government.

"The Home Ministry agreed to re-open the investigation and to call up the witnesses from the previous investigation.

"Those who were called to be witnesses, in this second time, were put under the polygraph test to ensure that their testimony is true," she said in her winding-up speech.

She added that Adib's family members were given a compensation of RM450,000 (S$14,670) in total, from the public as well as other schemes under the Fire and Rescue Department.