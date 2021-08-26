Malaysia's PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob to meet King in Kuantan

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have an audience with the King in Kuantan on Thursday (Aug 26), confirmed an Istana Negara source.

It is believed the audience will be to discuss Datuk Seri Ismail's proposed Cabinet list.

"Yes, the Prime Minister's audience is set in Kuantan," said the source, when contacted on Wednesday night.

Newly minted Prime Minister Ismail has yet to form his Cabinet and was supposed to have presented the list of his Cabinet to the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for approval on Wednesday before announcing the new ministers.

However, it is understood that the audience with Sultan Abdullah was postponed as the King is in Kuantan.

Sources have said that Mr Ismail is pressed to form a Cabinet before Tuesday as a government needs to be formed in time for Hari Merdeka. Malaysia has never been without a government during Independence Day.

Tuesday is Hari Merdeka and if the Cabinet list is finalised and announced on Thursday, the ministers must be sworn in on Friday or over the weekend, a lengthy event considering the number of ministers to be appointed.