Malaysia's PM says nation 'very close' to next GE

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Saturday evening that the country is "very close" to holding the next general election.

"We are very close to the election. I will set the date with the (Umno) president. Trust me, just wait a little while longer. I hear your calls clearly," he said at the launch of an election readiness campaign for the youth wing of Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Datuk Seri Ismail said the "top five" leaders of Umno, Malaysia's largest political party, will meet soon to set the date for the national polls, the country's 15th general election.

The "top five" Umno leaders are its president Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents - Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and the prime minister himself.

The elections must be held by next September. Mr Ismail has been under pressure to quickly call for the polls from his party, with the opposition seen as unable to unite under one banner unlike prior to the 2018 polls.

There is widespread speculation that Mr Ismail would call for the dissolution of Parliament soon after the presentation of next year's Budget on Oct 7.

