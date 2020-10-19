Malaysian PM Muhyiddin back in his office after 14-day self-quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday (Oct 19) stepped back into his office after completing a 14-day self-quarantine at home which ended last Friday.

His first meeting was to chair a sessions of the Economic Action Council (EAC) that was conducted via video conferencing.

The meeting discussed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Johor economy, he wrote on Facebook.

"Among matters discussed was the proposal to set up a special task force to collect data and statistics of Johoreans working in Singapore.

"The meeting also touched on the need to reopen the Johor-Singapore border to, among others, boost economic activities that benefit the people," he said.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin also chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier had conducted many meetings from home while under quarantine.

He was able to step back into the office after the results of his second Covid-19 test last Wednesday returned negative, thus confirming that he is free of the virus.