Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin reminds Muslims to follow health protocols in Hari Raya message

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin reminded Muslims in Malaysia to strictly follow the government's health guidelines such as limiting the number of guests visiting their homes, as they celebrate the Hari Raya Haji festival on Friday (July 31).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, in his Hari Raya Haji message telecast on TV on Thursday, explained the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) in detail, amid concerns over a slight resurgence of new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks as most social and business activities were allowed to resume.

"When family members come to visit you at your house, ensure that there are no more than 20 people at any one time," he said.

Hari Raya Haji is the annual Muslim ritual of animal sacrifice, known as korban.

The premier reminded Muslims to limit their attendance at the ritual sacrifice, which are usually held on open grounds beside mosques, and to quickly return to their homes afterwards.

"If there is someone in your house who is under home quarantine, do not let anyone come and visit your house - this is risky," he said.

Mr Muhyiddin told Muslim clerics and those working in the mosques to ensure that social distancing is practised and that prayers will not take place in a congested environment.

He said that while Malaysia has successfully controlled the spread of the virus for now, the country is still not Covid-19 free.

"I want to remind everyone that we have not totally succeeded in the Covid-19 war," he said. "Malaysia and many other countries are not declared free of this virus, and we also witnessed a slight increase in cases."

He added: "As such, we cannot be complacent or negligent. We have to continue our efforts in breaking the chain of transmission."

The government on Thursday reported eight new Covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to noon, including five locally transmitted cases.

The number of new cases rose to double digits several times in the past two weeks, with the authorities warning that the strict movement control order will be reimposed should new daily cases hit three digits.