Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin meets King amid talk of emergency measures

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (Oct 23) arrived at Istana Abdul Aziz in Kuantan, the capital of eastern Pahang state, for an audience with the King, Malaysian media reported.

The meeting comes amid expectations that the premier is seeking assent from the constitutional monarch to invoke emergency powers.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is also the ruler of Pahang.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin on Friday morning chaired a special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya to decide on emergency measures to ensure that the upcoming budget session in Parliament does not result in snap elections amid the resurgent wave of coronavirus infections.

Sources with knowledge of these discussions told The Straits Times that an "economic emergency" could be proclaimed to ensure that government spending to curb Covid-19 - which has seen total cases doubling this month alone - is not jeopardised by an increasingly unstable political atmosphere.

"It will not be similar to the curfews and military presence we had after the 1969 race riots.

"Instead, normal life under the Movement Control Order (MCO) will continue, without politics getting in the way of dealing with a health crisis," said one source on the condition of anonymity as the matters are official government secrets.

A top ministerial aide told ST that the Cabinet's decision to invoke emergency powers was brought to the National Security Council meeting on Friday afternoon.

"The special Cabinet meeting was to ensure we have a Budget 2021 that can be implemented. We have to wait for the PM’s audience with the King," he said, refusing to comment further on the agenda.

The special Cabinet meeting on Friday morning was attended by the Armed Forces Chief, Inspector-General of Police and Attorney General.

ST understands that they were consulted earlier in the week after high-level meetings saw health officials vehemently put forward their case to ensure that national elections do not happen until the outbreak is contained.

The polls in state of Sabah last month - which were held even as new infection clusters emerged there - were a key factor in Malaysia recording unprecedented numbers of new cases this month.

The country has seen over 800 daily new infections reported several times this week, far more than previous highs of just over 200.

Election Commission chief Abdul Ghani Salleh also said on Oct 13 that "in light of the outbreak, we urge, if possible, that no election be held during this period".

The Federal Constitution allows for an emergency to be called under Article 150, with the consent of the King.

ST understands that several state rulers - nine monarchs who take turns as Malaysia's king every five years - have been made aware of the possibility of special powers being conferred to PM Muhyiddin's government.