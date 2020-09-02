Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets high approval for Covid-19 handling

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been given the thumbs up by seven out of 10 Malaysians for tackling the country's coronavirus pandemic.

Top pollster Merdeka Center said on Wednesday (Sept 2) a survey found that 69 per cent of 3,415 voters polled from July 15 to Aug 10 approved of his leadership.

The last time a premier scored higher was within the first 100 days of the Mahathir Mohamad administration amid the euphoria of Pakatan Harapan's (PH) shock May 2018 election win.

Some 93 per cent also said they were satisfied with the government's performance in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, 68 per cent for helping the needy and 61 per cent for running the economy.

Unsurprisingly, Tan Sri Muhyiddin scored much higher with Bumiputera - a term used to collectively refer to the Malay majority and other indigenous tribes - with more than nine out of 10 supporting him, compared to other communities.

Only a third of Chinese approved of Mr Muhyiddin who leads a government dominated by Bumputera parties, including the three main Malay Muslim outfits Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia and the premier's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

"In our view, this increase of Malay voter support takes place on the back of a positive management of the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid response in dispensing financial aid to affected low income households and businesses, as well as the latent satisfaction at seeing Malay political parties which had been in decades-long competition with one another finally coming together in a pact," Merdeka Center chief Ibrahim Suffian said in a statement.

