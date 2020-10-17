Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin completes 14-day Covid-19 quarantine, tests negative twice

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has completed his 14-day self-quarantine for possible Covid-19 infection and has tested negative twice for the virus.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 17) that Tan Sri Muhyiddin's last day of quarantine was Friday.

"The Health Ministry conducted a second Covid-19 test on the prime minister on Oct 14 and this was confirmed as negative the next day," said the statement posted on the Premier's Facebook page.

Still, Mr Muhyiddin, 73, will continue to chair the daily National Security Council meetings virtually as a precautionary measure. The NSC discusses issues linked to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

PM Muhyiddin along with a dozen Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers went into home quarantine after chairing a meeting attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Datuk Seri Zulkifli has since recovered from the disease and was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.