Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin calls for special, face-to-face Cabinet meeting on Friday: Report

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to chair a special meeting of his Cabinet at his office in Putrajaya on Friday morning (Oct 23), say sources.

The special meeting is to take place following a call on Wednesday by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for a political ceasefire after the party threatened to pull out of the Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) government a week earlier.

The Cabinet meeting will take place at 9.30am, with attending ministers required to be tested with the rapid test kit antigen (RTK-Ag) method before being cleared to attend, sources privy to the matter told with The Star.

"It will be a face-to-face meeting," said the source briefly.

Sources attached with several ministries also confirmed that the meeting is set to take place on Friday, but remained tight-lipped on the agenda of the meeting.

However, other government sources have indicated that they are not aware of such a meeting taking place.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays, and will take place only on a Friday if Parliament is in session.

Zahid said on Wednesday that Umno, which has the most number of MPs in PN, will support the government's initiative to help the people and country to face the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties.

This is a U-turn from last week, when Umno said it was considering withdrawing support for PN and wanted "fresh terms" to remain in the 12-party ruling coalition.

The political twists followed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's audience with the Malaysian King on Oct 13 where he claimed to have "formidable" support from federal lawmakers to form a new government.