Malaysia's PM Mahathir tours China's Alibaba headquarters, hopes to tap on group's innovative ideas

HANGZHOU, China (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad met Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma at the group's headquarters in Hangzhou on Saturday (Aug 18) morning.

Dr Mahathir, who is on a five-day visit to China, visited the group's headquarters to discuss how Malaysia could benefit from modern technology.

He was impressed with the company's ideas in its use of modern technology, after being briefed on the company's business structure.

"I hope that Malaysia could tap on your innovative ideas so that we can benefit too from modern technology," he said.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir was given a tour of the museum at Alibaba Group headquarters.

He is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of automaker Geely in Hangzhou before travelling to Beijing for meetings with Chinese leaders.

The visit has been billed by both Malaysia and China as a chance to reset and recalibrate their bilateral relationship under Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan government, which took power in May.