Malaysia's PM Ismail makes first official visit to Indonesia

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob left the country on his maiden overseas trip as premier yesterday, heading to Indonesia for a three-day official visit, during which he will meet President Joko Widodo.

The two leaders will explore opportunities for cooperation in recovery efforts from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, national news agency Bernama reported.

"The issues that will be touched on are in the field of investment and trade, the issue of discrimination against palm oil, maritime boundary restrictions, and the joint listing of Unesco cultural heritage," Bernama quoted the charge d'affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, Mr Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, as saying.

Datuk Seri Ismail will be the third Malaysian prime minister to meet the Indonesian leader, due to changes in the ruling coalition in Malaysia in the last three years.

Mr Widodo, more popularly known as Jokowi, met former prime ministers Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin in June 2018 and in February this year, respectively.

It is an Asean tradition for leaders to make quick introductory visits within the region upon assuming office. But the coronavirus pandemic has affected and limited such travel.

Since last year, most regional meetings - including the recently concluded annual Asean summit chaired by Brunei - have been held virtually.

Mr Ismail's visit to Indonesia, although an introductory trip, is important, coming amid strong bilateral relations between the two countries despite some "speed bumps".

The pandemic has slowed down engagement, but visits at the ministerial and government official levels have kicked off again.

It was understood that Mr Ismail's visit will see the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) involving education and Customs. However, no details were available at press time.

There are many outstanding issues - ranging from Indonesian domestic workers and foreign labour, to common borders.

"There are many issues with Indonesia, they are more or less the same issues. It is also how we manage these issues with Indonesia," said a Malaysian government official who declined to be named.

When the leaders meet in Bogor today, they are expected to talk about increasing bilateral trade.

Mr Ismail, during a visit to Sandakan in Sabah state last Friday, indicated he would also raise the development at the Sabah-Kalimantan border with Mr Widodo.

Other issues could be the pending MOUs - on Indonesian labour and on domestic helpers.

Malaysian demand for Indonesian domestic workers remains high, and discussions are ongoing to finalise the MOU. Indonesia has requested that its domestic helpers be employed under the "one maid, one task" system.

"While the Indonesian government is looking into ensuring that its citizens are well protected, including getting proper salaries and one day off every week, we have a problem with the 'one maid, one task' system because it raises questions like if one household has three children, do the maids just focus on the children?

"Perhaps they can also help in keeping the house clean. That is being discussed," said the official.

Mr Ismail is also scheduled to meet Indonesian captains of industry after his meeting with Mr Widodo.

Another official noted that the Prime Minister has spoken about opening up the borders to ramp up trade and the economy, and Malaysia has also proposed the mutual recognition of both countries' Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

