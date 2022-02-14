Malaysia's PM Ismail arrives in Brunei for two-day official visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived in Brunei Darussalam for a two-day official visit, his first since becoming prime minister in August last year, Bernama news agency reported on Monday (Feb 14).

Datuk Seri Ismail is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah on Tuesday.

The two South-east Asian leaders were expected to discuss the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by air between Malaysia and Brunei, among other bilateral issues.

PM Ismail and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, were greeted on arrival at 8.30pm at the Brunei International Airport by Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah.

Mr Ismail is accompanied by Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Works Minister Fadillah Yusof and Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim, the news agency reported.