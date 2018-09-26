Malaysia's PKR sacks 2 members involved in party polls ruckus

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has decided to sack two of its members who were involved in scuffles during the party polls in Kedah and Penang with immediate effect, says incoming party president Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Datuk Seri Anwar, the decision was made by the PKR central election committee (JPP) after it investigated the two separate incidents based on photographs and video recordings.

"They are automatically sacked from now onwards. They are not allowed to be involved in any party activities and if there are any leaders involved (in this case) we will take disciplinary action.

"We are taking a stern decision now to avoid any unbecoming behaviour that could go against our rules (for the party polls)," he told reporters during a late press conference on Tuesday (Sept 25).

Mr Anwar, in thanking the police for taking swift action against the troublemakers, sent a strong message to PKR members - that the party would not tolerate any such incidents in future.

"We will not protect any of these people. It's better if they are kicked out of the party," he added.

On Monday, incumbent party vice-president Xavier Jayakumar claimed that the ruckus which took place during the PKR polls in Kedah and Penang was mainly due to a glitch in the system, not sabotage.

The PKR polls, which kick-started last Saturday, was marred by chaos, with chairs thrown during a media conference in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

Meanwhile, a video clip, which went viral on social media, depicted a PKR member in Merbok, Kedah, being repeatedly bashed on his head until he bled. The Federal Reserve Unit had to be called in to restore order.

Several people were detained over the incident.

The PKR Election Committee later invalidated the results of the PKR Kedah elections over technical difficulties and shortcomings from staff responsible for overseeing the voting process.