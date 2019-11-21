Malaysia's PKR feud spreads to Sarawak

The ongoing feud in Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) shows no sign of dissipating as the party's leaders in Sarawak refused to back down from their decision to call off a state-level party convention this weekend.

In a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday attended by 16 PKR Sarawak leaders and led by Works Minister Baru Bian, the group reiterated that it was ready to face disciplinary action if its move contravened the party's Constitution.

It had cancelled the event in protest after PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who was meant to officiate at next month's PKR Youth Convention, had his invitation rescinded by the party's central leadership council, drawing criticism that PKR's national leaders were stopping Datuk Seri Azmin from speaking at party events.

"This is not a threat but a need for our top leaders to resolve the party's crisis and seriously consider the voice of elected members who represent grassroots party members," Mr Baru told reporters.

Mr Baru - Sarawak's PKR chairman - is known to be aligned to Mr Azmin, who is also Economics Affairs Minister.

The party has been split by rival factions loyal to Mr Azmin and to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, with Mr Azmin's camp having boycotted party leadership meetings for months now.

PKR, with 50 MPs, has the largest block of lawmakers in the 222-seat Parliament and within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

While the PH partners have agreed that Datuk Seri Anwar is next in line to take over as prime minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, political observers have speculated that Mr Azmin could be a successor to the role instead.

Mr Azmin had met several PKR lawmakers and opposition Umno MPs on Monday, fuelling talk that he intended to garner enough support in Parliament to push for Dr Mahathir's continued leadership and block Mr Anwar's ascension.

Last Friday, Mr Baru and several other PKR Sarawak leaders issued a joint statement condemning the party's central leaders' decision to have the convention officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Mr Anwar's wife, instead of Mr Azmin.

"This unilateral decision by a handful of leaders to rescind the invitation shows no respect for the voice of PKR members represented by elected office bearers," the statement said.

Sarawak is a politically strategic state as it has 31 MPs in the federal Parliament. PH holds 12 seats while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), an alliance of Sarawak-based parties, has 19. GPS, which controls the state legislature, was formed by parties which left the Barisan Nasional coalition after it lost the May 2018 General Election.

PKR's infighting may cost PH in the Sarawak state election, which could be held as early as next year.

"Last time, PKR did badly in Sarawak because of disunity issues, and if they don't resolve this problem, the same will happen again," said Professor James Chin, director of Asia Institute at University of Tasmania. "As it is, GPS has the upper hand with its 'Sarawak first' logo".