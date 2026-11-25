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Malaysia’s passport ‘power’ at an all-time high, but US and Canada pose hurdles

The Passport Index ranked Malaysia’s passport second globally in September, tied with Singapore and behind the United Arab Emirates.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s passport has climbed the global rankings to rival the world’s most powerful, but two major destinations remain difficult to access: the US and Canada, where Singaporeans enjoy considerably easier entry.

Malaysia recently achieved its highest rankings in at least two global passport indices, which measure the number of destinations citizens can visit without obtaining a visa in advance.

The Passport Index, published by global financial advisory firm Arton Capital, ranked Malaysia’s passport second globally in September, tied with Singapore and behind the United Arab Emirates.

The Henley Passport Index, published by a separate investment advisory firm, placed Malaysia sixth in its October ranking, up from 12th last year. Singapore topped the index.

Henley’s index is the older and more widely cited of the two indices.

Despite those high passport rankings, North America has become increasingly complicated for Malaysians hoping to visit locations such as Hollywood, Disneyland and New York City.

Unlike Singaporeans, who can visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism or business under the Visa Waiver Program , Malaysians must apply for a visa, pay a US$185 (S$240) fee and attend an in-person interview at the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Major hurdles in North America

Speaking to The Straits Times, a 32-year-old IT executive who wanted to be identified only as Nawal described her recent experience applying for a US visa for a trip to San Francisco with her husband as “stressful”.

He already had a 10-year US visa granted in 2023, during former US president Joe Biden’s term. His application took just a few days to clear after his interview.

But for Nawal, after her interview in May, she received her visa after 14 days, during which she called and e-mailed the embassy for updates as she feared not getting the approval.

“I understand that the US has tightened their visa approval under President Trump, especially the screening of social media accounts, which added to my concern,” said Nawal, who had frequently posted criticism of the US government over the situation in Gaza on her personal Instagram and X accounts .

Most Malaysians visiting Canada also need visas, although some who previously held a Canadian visa or hold a valid US non-immigrant visa can apply for an electronic travel authorisation when travelling by air.

Outside the US and Canada, Malaysians can now visit 184 countries without a visa, according to Henley’s index .

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, associate vice-president of The Asia Group, attributed the standing of Malaysia’s red passport to the country’s diplomatic efforts, particularly during Mahathir Mohamad’s first stint as prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

“A passport’s reach reflects the relationships a country builds,” Asrul Hadi said. “Mahathir understood that Malaysia had to be present and engaged to widen its global reach.”

Malaysia has continued to strengthen its passport through diplomatic efforts, including reciprocal visa-free arrangements with China in 2023 and India in 2024.

Travel boom and new horizons

Taking advantage of their strong passport, Malaysians are travelling with a vengeance.

Since they could travel to China without a visa from 2023, they have been exploring not only established tourist centres such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, but also Chengdu, Chongqing and Yunnan, drawn by their distinctive cultural attractions and landscapes, according to Nazdiannie Nazri, 38, who runs Kuala Lumpur-based Al Safer Travel and Tours.

Travel guide Nazdiannie Nazri (standing) with members of her tour group near Interlaken, Switzerland, during a trip in 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NAZDIANNIE NAZRI

Traveller numbers to popular destinations such as Japan have exceeded pre-pandemic levels since 2024.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization , 636,575 Malaysians visited Japan in 2025, up 27% from 501,592 in 2019.

While familiar destinations such as Japan, South Korea, China and Western Europe continue to dominate the market, they are increasingly venturing to destinations off the beaten path in Central Asia and the Balkans like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Albania, said Nazdiannie.

She said greater visa-free access is changing travel patterns and plans, as it is easier for Malaysians to take advantage of last-minute travel opportunities and save on visa application costs.

Africa and South America remain relatively unexplored but she said, “I believe we are still only scratching the surface.”

Umairah Hanum, 33, who works in IT, took advantage of her passport to visit Algeria, a country on the African continent, in October. Algeria has strict entry requirements that grants visa-free entry for up to 90 days to citizens of just seven countries – including Malaysia.

Umairah, who said Algeria reminded her of France, said: “Compared with the deserts in Morocco and Tunisia, the Algerian Sahara feels more untouched because it receives fewer tourists.”