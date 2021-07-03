Malaysia's Parliament to reconvene before Aug 1: Minister

Malaysia's government will this month reconvene Parliament for the first time this year, a minister said yesterday, days after the King asked for the federal legislature to sit before the country's state of emergency expires on Aug 1.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Takiyuddin Hassan said Parliament will sit "as soon as possible" on the instruction of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The date will be decided at the next Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he added in a statement.

Earlier in the day, main opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) urged all lawmakers to head to Parliament on July 19 if Tan Sri Muhyiddin fails to make any announcement on the convening of Parliament by next Monday. "The people are under a lot of pressure to the extent that there have been suicides and there have been those who have raised white flags (to ask for aid)," PH said in a statement.

"So the Parliament session needs to pay attention to the issues faced by the public and not political issues," said the statement, co-signed by the leaders of PH's three parties - Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, had conveyed his wish for Parliament to sit before Aug 1 during a meeting on Tuesday with the Speakers of both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament. It was the second time he had urged Parliament to sit soon.

Mr Muhyiddin had previously said Parliament would sit by September at the earliest, when the Covid-19 outbreak eases. But he has come under increasing pressure to call for a sitting following the King's comments.

Although Parliament is supposed to sit within six months of its last sitting in December, this constitutional provision is suspended during the state of emergency, announced by the King on Jan 11. He had granted Mr Muhyiddin's request for a state of emergency to help Malaysia contain a worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

Malaysia has been under a total lockdown since June 1, but June has been the deadliest month for the country since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Malaysia had 6,982 new infections yesterday, way above the 4,000 figure that the government has set for easing the restrictions.

The King held meetings last month with political leaders including Mr Muhyiddin to take stock of the situation and the effectiveness of the emergency proclamation.

He later said Parliament should sit as soon as possible, but did not specify a timeline. He also met other state rulers on June 16, after which they said the emergency should not extend beyond Aug 1.

The state legislatures in a majority of Malaysian states plan to reconvene this month and next, increasing the pressure on Mr Muhyiddin.

Sultan Abdullah has said Parliament should sit to discuss emergency ordinances that the government had enacted and enforced without parliamentary approval this year.

Much of Malaysia's Covid-19 responses and extra spending this year - including three stimulus packages and the vaccine procurement - had not been debated in Parliament.