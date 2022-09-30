Malaysia's Parliament sits on Oct 3 with all eyes on potential dissolution

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Parliament will sit on Monday for its final meeting this year, in what could also potentially be a last meeting for its current batch of lawmakers amid talks of a possible dissolution paving the way for early polls.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is set to try and push several legislative agendas during the prolonged 32-day meeting, although this duration would almost certainly be cut short if the government caves in to demands from sections of the ruling Umno party to hold an election this year.

With the monsoon season - which runs through most of December - expected to result in flooding in several states, a general election in November is seen as the most realistic window for polls this year. However, this would mean dissolving Parliament earlier than its current end date of Nov 29.

The government has already brought forward the Parliament sitting by three weeks - giving itself the option of potentially dissolving the Lower House after a crucial federal budget is tabled on Oct 7.

However, Datuk Seri Ismail - who wants to delay polls until next year as he looks to consolidate his own position within Umno and to retain his premiership - still has several outstanding legislative agendas.

A Bill on political funding and a move to limit the term of a prime minister are among key legislation that his government had committed to in the past.

But it remains unclear whether both landmark Bills have secured enough political backing in Malaysia's fragmented Parliament to see them being tabled.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told The Straits Times on Wednesday that more engagements were needed for the political funding Bill, with just days left before the Parliament meets again.

He had previously said that the government aimed to present the Bill, which will regulate the source of political funding, at the October meeting.

The government has also not provided any updates on the proposal to limit the tenure of a prime minister to a maximum of two five-year terms, even though it was contained in a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between Mr Ismail and the biggest opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan (PH), inked last year.

Mr Ismail seeks bipartisan backing for any major legislation and supply bills in Parliament, as he leads a coalition government with only a single-digit majority.

Bills that require constitutional amendments need the approval of two-thirds of lawmakers in Parliament.