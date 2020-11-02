Malaysia Parliament reconvenes: Covid-19, GE postponement among topics to be raised

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Parliament reconvened on Monday (Nov 2) where topics on the efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and matters related to the general election will be addressed by the government.

A total of 13 lawmakers will be raising questions during Question Time on the first day of the lower house sitting on issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among them is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lawmaker Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh who wanted to know the impact of the pandemic on the economy, especially to individuals, households and businesses.

Opposition DAP MP Fong Kui Lun will also ask what is being done to curb the spread of the current third wave of Covid-19 and what long term measures are in place to deal with its effects on the nation and people.

PKR's lawmaker Johari Abdul wanted to know what is being done to assist the youth whose businesses have been badly affected by the pandemic.

On issues related to the election, national news agency Bernama Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to respond to a question by Umno lawmaker Mahdzir Khalid on whether the government intends to amend the Constitution or formulate a special Bill to allow the general election to be postponed during the pandemic.

The current Parliament sitting is scheduled from Monday until Dec 10. It will also see Budget 2021 tabled on Friday.

The current sitting will also see 27 out of 64 parliamentary motions related to confidence on Mr Muhyiddin's leadership.

Two of the motions, which were listed in Parliament's Order Paper, expressed support for Mr Muhyiddin while the rest were against it.

Parliament speaker Azhar Azizan Harun had previously said he would accept the motions but they would be subjected to procedures under the Standing Orders.

He cited Standing Order 15 that states, and dictated by precedent, that government Bills and matters take priority over private members Bills.