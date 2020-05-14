Malaysia's parliament debate ban reflects ruling alliance's anger: Amanah president

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's decision to disallow debates during an upcoming one-day Parliament meeting on May 18 reflects Perikatan Nasional's anger over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, says Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

"Clearly, this decision reflects not only the absence of wisdom and democracy in the current government, but it also shows the Perikatan government's anger at the no-confidence motion on Muhyiddin's leadership," Mr Mohamad said.

"If Parliament isn't an open platform for us to show the effectiveness of the country's democratic system, does that then mean that the streets will be the decisive platform after this?"

In a statement issued on Thursday (May 14), Mr Mohamad said it was unsurprising that only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's opening address would be allowed during the one-day Parliament meeting.

He said after the Pakatan Harapan government was toppled in the "Sheraton Move" in February, the Perikatan government continued to show its greed by toppling several state governments under Pakatan.

"We already expected them to hide behind the 'enough of politics' excuse, even though it's they themselves who are excited over conquering and dividing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Perikatan government is not just a 'backdoor government', it is also a 'spineless government', " he said.

Mr Mohamad's statement echoed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's remarks.

The former prime minister said on Wednesday that the decision to disallow debates did not fulfil the rules of a Dewan Rakyat meeting.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof had said the May 18 meeting would feature only the opening address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with no other government business to attend to on the day.