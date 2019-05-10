Malaysia's opposition wears black on 1st anniversary of Pakatan Harapan government

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Opposition leaders and supporters have marked Pakatan Harapan's first year anniversary in power by wearing black as a sign of protest against the government.

Umno supreme council member and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan urged opposition supporters to wear black to show dissatisfaction over Pakatan's alleged failure in fulfilling its general election manifesto.

"If Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself gave Pakatan a rating of five out of 10, I'm sure many others will give a much less rating than that.

"Pakatan has failed," he said on his Twitter account.

Ahmad also posted a picture of himself wearing a black T-shirt while pumping petrol at a station.

"Smiling this morning. May 9, 2019. It is pointless being angry. Buying recharge for toll top-up.

"At #Petronas. Just used the #SgBesi highway. I thought a year under the #PH regime, there will be no toll. That is why I'm wearing a black T-shirt. Abang motor (motorcyclists) also wore black," he added.

Former Umno Youth exco member Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz also took to Twitter to urge people to show their displeasure with the ruling coalition's lackluster performance by wearing black shirts.

"Let us all wear black shirts on May 9 as a sign of protest and criticism on 'Hari Hitam Malaysia', the day Malaysia started deteriorating under the Pakatan government, which has damaged the economy, the rakyat, Islam religion in this country...," he tweeted.

"Many Pakatan supporters are unhappy with the #HariHitamMalaysia905 #BLACK905 campaign.

"When they continue to attack and comment, it means that they are worried the rakyat is supporting the campaign, especially those who had repented and saw all the lies made by Pakatan.

"Please continue and support us," Tun Faisal said.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam also urged opposition supporters to wear black and change their social media profiles to black.

"One year under Pakatan government.

"Let us change all of our social media profiles," he said.