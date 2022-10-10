Malaysia's opposition, netizens slam move to dissolve Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's opposition parties and netizens mostly slammed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's decision on Monday to call for the general election as early as next month.

They called the move "irresponsible" and accused him of gambling with the lives of voters during the annual monsoon season.

Political analysts noted that the premier was pushed into a corner by factions within his ruling Umno party, and that the flood season is likely to see a low voter turnout.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) strategy director Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the Datuk Seri Ismail made an "irresponsible" decision to appease Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is fighting dozens of corruption charges in court.

"This is solely a political decision which did not consider the welfare of the public. We should be doing flood preparations now," he told The Straits Times.

The PKR is headed by Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

Pejuang Information chief Ulya Husamudin said that it seemed like the risk of flooding had meant little to Umno in their desire for power.

"They are willing to gamble with the lives of the people and the loss of property and belongings due to floods just to satisfy the political desires of Umno," he said .

"The people must make the right decision. Don't vote for a party that clearly has no integrity and is power hungry. It is time for the people to rise and send a clear message to them that this country belongs to the people and that they reject Umno at the general election."

Pejuang is led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Datuk Seri Hadi Awang, president of the Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which is part of the Ismail Sabri administration, expressed "disappointment that Parliament had to be dissolved in such a hurry".