Malaysia's opposition claims PM Muhyiddin misled King

Malaysia's opposition lawmakers insisted yesterday that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had misled the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, when he claimed to have the support of the majority of parliamentarians.

The presidential council of Pakatan Harapan (PH) - the largest bloc in Parliament - said it was impossible for Tan Sri Muhyiddin to command majority support based on the number of MPs who had rejected his leadership.

"After the PH leadership made careful calculations with allies from opposition parties and those who do not support Mahiaddin Yassin, it is clear that Mahiaddin had not spoken the truth, and misled the King during his audience (on Wednesday)," it said in a statement, referring to the Prime Minister by his birth name.

"This is the highest form of treason against the head of state, and should not be forgiven."

On paper, Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration would have the support of at most 104 out of 220 MPs, after the withdrawal by 11 Umno MPs on Tuesday. But it is likely to be an even smaller government bench after an Umno Cabinet minister resigned on the same day, and there is talk that other Umno ministers and MPs may join the exodus.

The council called for a special sitting of Parliament on Aug 9 for a no-confidence vote against Mr Muhyiddin to resolve the matter.

"The act of postponing the confidence vote until September is highly unreasonable. The issue of support for Tan Sri Mahiaddin and the stability of the Perikatan Nasional government must be decided now," it said.

The statement was signed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat president and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Mr Muhyiddin on Wednesday said that he would not step down, adding that he had received statutory declarations from MPs that convinced him he still had the confidence of the majority.

He added that his legitimacy can be tested in September, when Parliament is scheduled to resume.

The announcement came after Umno's Supreme Council said it had withdrawn support for the PN government on Tuesday. Party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that enough Umno MPs had signed statutory declarations retracting their support for the Premier, resulting in the latter losing his majority in Parliament.

But Umno MP and Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa still supported Mr Muhyiddin, whom he said had been granted audiences with the King three times this week. "A 'traitor' would not have been allowed to enter Istana Negara," he said on Bernama TV on Wednesday.

Umno MP and former Terengganu menteri besar Idris Jusoh yesterday also expressed his support for Mr Muhyiddin.

"We were instructed to reject the present government and withdraw support for Muhyiddin. After that, where do we go?" he said in a statement.

The Muhyiddin administration has come under fire over its perceived mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Malaysia yesterday recorded the highest number of infections yet - at 20,596.

The political crisis deepened on July 29, after the King chastised the government for its unilateral decision to revoke emergency ordinances instead of discussing the issue in Parliament as he had directed.

Meanwhile, the public has had mixed reactions to the calls for a change in government.

Housewife Liew Li Lin, 53, said: "Do we want to wait until we hit 50,000 cases a day and we are all reduced to zero income before wanting to change the government?"

But administrative executive Nur Ain, 43, said: "I don't know if any change (in government) will change our situation in general."