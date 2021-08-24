Malaysia's new Prime Minister clocks in and gets down to work

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has clocked in at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya for his first day of work as Prime Minister.

He arrived at the main block of Perdana Putra - which houses the Prime Minister's Office - at about 8.25am yesterday.

National news agency Bernama reported that Mr Ismail was greeted by chief secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali and senior deputy secretary-general of the Prime Minister's Department Jamil Rakon. Also present were Public Service director-general Khairul Adib, Attorney-General Idrus Harun, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Malaysian Armed Forces chief Affendi Buang.

Mr Ismail, who was in a black suit, then clocked in at his office on Level 5 of the Perdana Putra building.

This was followed by the reading of prayers led by Prime Minister's Department integrity officer Redza Ahmad, before Mr Ismail signed the welcome book.

Later in the afternoon, he made his first official visit as Prime Minister to the Kuala Muda and Yan districts in Kedah, which have both been declared level one disaster areas due to flash floods.

Local officials briefed him and Kedah Chief Minister Sanusi Nor on the situation and the extent of damage to the affected areas, where at least six have been killed.

Mr Ismail, who is also Umno vice-president, was sworn in as Prime Minister by Malaysia's King last Saturday, five days after his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin resigned following a loss of parliamentary majority.

Mr Ismail's appointment also marked his party's return to power just three years after it lost federal control for the first time since the country's independence.

In his maiden address on Sunday, he emphasised cooperation across the political divide and invited opposition party leaders to join in the effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also called for togetherness among all politicians and urged a halt to any attempts to grab political power as the country grapples with a Covid-19 crisis that has stretched its health resources and battered its economy.

He told reporters he will announce the members of his Cabinet later this week.

Although they are open to Mr Ismail's offer, opposition lawmakers said they wanted something substantial that genuinely fulfils the spirit of bipartisanship.

In his speech, Mr Ismail said that the government has bought more Covid-19 vaccine doses which are expected to arrive next month.

"In catalysing the achievement of herd immunity similar to Labuan and in conjunction with the (upcoming) National Day celebration, I am happy to announce the additional purchase of six million doses of vaccines, which will arrive in early September," he said.

Malaysia's National Day falls on Aug 31.

Mr Ismail insisted that his vaccine announcement was not just an empty dream. Citing statistics from last Friday, he said the daily number of new cases in the Federal Territory of Labuan in east Malaysia has dropped drastically to a single digit for seven days in a row after 90 per cent of the adult population there had received their vaccinations.

"This does not mean we will be completely free from the Covid-19 threat. Rather, when we achieve herd immunity, the virus will not pose a serious threat," he said.

