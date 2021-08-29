Malaysia's new ministers pledge to do their best for welfare of people

KUALA LUMPUR • Newly appointed ministers in Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Cabinet have pledged to do their best for the well-being of the country and the people.

Senior Minister (International Trade and Industry) Azmin Ali on Friday thanked the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for consenting to the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail as the country's ninth prime minister.

"This is the culmination of a meticulous and rigorous process based on democratic practices that are in line with the fundamental principles of our Constitution," he said in a statement.

Mr Azmin, in thanking Mr Ismail for the appointment, pledged his commitment to ensuring sustainable recovery and vibrant economic growth. He also said Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination rate is one of the fastest in the world and that this momentum must be continued.

"As we progress towards recovery, we must ensure that the people possess the necessary resources to achieve economic dignity and participate actively and gainfully again in the nation's vibrant growth. In this regard, our socioeconomic policies must be bold in design and delivery to generate wealth for the rakyat, so that the prosperity is equitably shared," he said.

Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who was reappointed to helm the Finance Ministry, said he and his team as well as other agencies under the ministry would do their best for the well-being of the people and economy. "#TeamMOF and I, as well as agencies under the ministry, will continue to do our best for the people besides ensuring business continuity and economic resilience of the nation," he said.

Mr Annuar Musa thanked Mr Ismail for his appointment as Communications and Multimedia Minister, saying: "I'm committed to set a direction for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to become more proactive and contribute to national prosperity so that every Malaysian can reap its benefits."

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law) Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin also thanked the Premier for her appointment. "I will do my best together with my former boss Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar," she said, referring to the newly appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law).

Mr Wan Junaidi said time is of the essence as they get down to work. "Be they old or new, it is clear that those handpicked to spearhead the ministries certainly have no time to spare as we have been given 100 days to produce results upon assuming our duties."

Newly appointed Housing and Local Government Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the commitment and objectives outlined by the Prime Minister are to focus on economic recovery and contain the spread of Covid-19. He pledged to shoulder the tasks with the Prime Minister to ensure relevant services are delivered effectively to communities.

Arau MP Shahidan Kassim, who was appointed Federal Territories Minister, took to Facebook to thank Mr Ismail. "Thank you for the trust," he said, while attaching a photo of him and the Premier shaking hands at a past event.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan's (PH) chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a representative of Mr Ismail had contacted the opposition coalition after its leaders met the Premier on Wednesday. And a working committee has been formed to negotiate with the government as part of phase one of the talks.

During that meeting, the leaders discussed a confidence and supply agreement, whereby PH's 88 lawmakers will vote in favour of the newly appointed Premier in an upcoming confidence motion and support expenditure Bills in exchange for reforms.

