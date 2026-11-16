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Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan chief minister Ismail Lasim resigns

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Ismail Lasim has resigned as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar (chief minister).

Barisan Nasional has received Ismail Lasim’s resignation letter dated Nov 16 and addressed to the Negeri Sembilan ruler.

PHOTO: BERNAMA

PETALING JAYA – Ismail Lasim has resigned as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar (chief minister).

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir said that the coalition had received a copy of the resignation letter dated Nov 16 and addressed to Negeri ruler Tuanku Muhriz ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

“Barisan respects the decision and thanks Datuk Ismail Lasim for his service during his stint as Menteri Besar.

“We hope that this will open a new chapter to rehabilitate the political stability and ensure the smooth administration of the state,” he said in a statement on Nov 16. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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