Malaysia's navy says documents uploaded on Dark Web are obsolete

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Documents from the Royal Malaysian Navy which were recently discovered to have been put up on the Dark Web are obsolete, said the navy.

The Straits Times had reported that about 70 documents were uploaded on to a portal on the Dark Web. The information is believed to have been gathered from a few sources who had hacked into e-mail accounts of military personnel.

In a statement on Monday (Aug 17), the navy said it was aware of the leak but stressed that it did not involve documents that would disrupt the navy's readiness and operations. It said the cause and source of the information leak would be investigated.

"The information technology and communication system of the Navy remains solid under the purview of the Cyber Defence Operation Centre (CDC). We are looking at the matter seriously, and we will not compromise with those involved," said the navy.

According to ST, the uploaded documents included information on the troop strength at several Malaysian navy and army bases during a holiday last year; details of senior and junior navy officers charged with corruption, drug consumption and being absent without leave; and naval exam requirements.

There was also a US diplomatic letter dated July last year requesting that a US Navy ship be berthed at a Sabah port last August. It provided details on the ship's radar equipment and frequencies used.

Other leaked documents on the portal supposedly belonged to the Nigerian Navy, United States Army and Air Force, as well as various defence contractors.