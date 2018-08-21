Malaysia's national day parade to affect nearly 500 flights next week

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Nearly 500 flights will be affected when Malaysia closes the airspace near its major international airport every morning for five days next week to prepare for independence day celebrations, the Transport Ministry said.

Malaysia's annual National Day parade, which features an aerobatic performance by the air force, is normally held on Aug 31 in the capital city Kuala Lumpur, some 60km away from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and its budget carrier terminal, KLIA2.

But this year, the parade will be held in the administrative capital of Putrajaya, close to the two airports, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 498 flights in and out of the airports are expected to be affected as a result of the closures, which will run from 9.30am to 10.30am from Aug 27 to Aug 31.

"The closures... are important to ensure the success of the National Day 2018 fly-past and the priority is to ensure the safety of the airspace and movement of aircraft at KLIA/KLIA2," the ministry said.

It said the closures may involve additional arrangements that could lead to flight delays.

The public is advised to contact airlines and airport authorities to get the latest information and schedules, it said.