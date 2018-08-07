Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin discharged from Singapore hospital

Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been discharged from Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital where he underwent surgery and treatment, a statement from his ministry said on Tuesday (Aug 7).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, 71, was in the hospital for about two weeks, where he was visited by several members of the Malaysian Cabinet, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also paid him a visit.

The Star had reported that Mr Muhyiddin underwent an operation to remove a growth on his pancreas earlier last month.

The statement from his ministry said he will now take a break with his family.

"Thank you to all doctors, nurses and the staff at Mount Elizabeth Hospital Singapore," his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said in the statement.

Pictures on the minister's Facebook account showed him giving a thumbs-up beside his family members and hospital staff.

"Thank you also to all those who prayed for his health and spent time to visit YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Hj Mohd Yassin where he was there," the statement added.