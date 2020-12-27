Malaysia's Minister Khairy Jamaluddin injured from fall after bicycle hits pothole

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar suffered minor injuries after his bicycle hit a pothole, causing him to fall in Banting, a city in the Selangor state Sunday morning (Dec 27).

In a tweet that was shared more than 2,900 times, he posted pictures of his bruised face and the culprit: a pothole on the side of road near a ditch.

"Pothole, ditch, KJ. 2020 keeps giving," tweeted Khairy, who is also the newly-elected president of the Negri Sembilan state Cycling Association.

His tweet has prompted the Kuala Langat district's Public Works Department, which is in charge of the roads in Banting, to apologise

"Kuala Langat JKR apologises for the incident that befell the minister, will take immediate action over the issue and pray for YB's speedy recovery," it said.

Responding to Khairy's post, a number of Twitter users urged the minister to do something about poor road conditions in Malaysia, even in his home state of Negeri Sembilan.

"Lots of holes along the roads everywhere YB, even in Nilai. Need to urge the (Municipal) Councils of each district to look and act thoroughly on this matter so accidents and such won't happen," wrote on Twitter user.

Some shared pictures of their injuries from similar incidents but most just wished Khairy a speedy recovery.

Khairy's aide Raja Syahrir Abu Bakar later tweeted that the minister suffered only scrapes and bruises.

"Thank you everyone for reaching out. @khairykj is fine. A little bruised up but all is good."