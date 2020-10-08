Malaysia's largest port at Klang won't be disrupted by Covid-19 district lockdown: PM Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday (Oct 8) that industrial and economic activities at Malaysia's largest sea terminal, Port Klang, won't be disrupted by a Covid-19 lockdown in Klang district.

He was responding to concerns on whether activities at Port Klang would be slowed down when Klang district is placed under a 14-day conditional movement control order (MCO) from Friday.

Part of the sprawling port area is located in the district.

Klang district in Selangor, which faces the Strait of Malacca and about 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, will be placed in lockdown due to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The conditional MCO there will not disrupt the economic sector that is currently recovering, more so for jobs and income," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a Facebook post.

"The Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister (Azmin Ali) also said that industry players are ready to operate by adhering to the tightened SOPs", he said, referring to stricter standard operating procedures such as temperature taking and social distancing.

Datuk Seri Azmin said the Klang district is a centre for industrial activities and a main hub for port container activities, with Port Klang contributing over RM400 million (S$130 million) in economic trade activities in 2019.

PM Muhyiddin said the decision to keep the port fully open was reached after he chaired a special National Security Council meeting online from his home. He is under home quarantine after returning from state polls in Sabah state, another source of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Malaysia on Thursday recorded 375 new Covid-19 cases.

Of these, 271 were from Sabah, 36 from Selangor and 16 from Kedah state.