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Keretapi Tanah Melayu group chief executive officer Azlan Shah Al Bakri said technical preparations are now in the final stages.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) plans to reactivate the ASEAN Express cross-border rail freight service as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cargo connectivity linking Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos and China.

KTMB group chief executive officer Azlan Shah Al Bakri said technical preparations are now in the final stages, with efforts centred on testing and commissioning Malaysian locomotives to comply with regulatory standards set by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Thai government.

“We are doing testing and commissioning at the moment to make sure that we are able to comply with the regulatory requirements set by SRT and also the government of Thailand to enable us to bring in our trains there,” he told reporters at KTMB’s headquarters on Nov 23 .

“For now, our wagons are already in Thailand; we only need a locomotive. That’s why we are doing the testing and commissioning. So once it’s ready, we are ready.”

KTMB is largely ready to restart the cross-border rail link, awaiting only final regulatory and locomotive approvals from Thailand to resume full operations, Azlan Shah said.

“I think, by and large, between Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and China, we are ready. The only final touch now is with Thailand. Insya-Allah, we will see how we can expedite the process,” he said.

Earlier, Azlan Shah hosted Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane for an official visit in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Laos bilateral relations.

Lao Ambassador to Malaysia, Thepthavone Sengmany, KTMB chief operations officer Afzar Zakariya, officials from Laos, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transport officials were also present.

During the visit, Azlan Shah briefed Thongsavanh and his delegation on KTMB’s railway operations and cross-border developments under the theme, Malaysia-Laos: 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations, followed by a discussion session and a gallery tour.

The engagement follows up on Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone’s official visit to KTMB on May 25, 2025 , ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, which focused on strengthening regional rail connectivity and cooperation between KTMB and the Lao National Railway State Enterprise.

On bilateral cooperation with Laos, Azlan Shah said KTMB has trained Lao railway personnel in human capital, technical skills and operations over the past two years, with further training scheduled for 2026 and 2027, alongside plans to explore collaboration on railway ticketing systems. BERNAMA