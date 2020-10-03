Malaysia's King returns to palace after hospital treatments

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, yesterday returned to the national palace after completing a series of treatments at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, Bernama news agency quoted a palace official as saying.

He was in hospital for 12 days - from Sept 21 - first for food poisoning and then sports-related injuries.

Yesterday, the King was accompanied by the Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah, as they left for Istana Negara at 12.40pm, the national news agency reported.

"Alhamdulillah (God be praised), His Majesty has recovered.

"Following the advice of IJN's specialists, His Majesty would be resting at Istana Negara," the palace's Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadli Shamsuddin was quoted as saying.

Sultan Abdullah's movements and well-being were closely monitored in the past week, as two days after he was admitted to hospital, opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 23 called a news conference to claim that he had secured defections from federal lawmakers to form a new government.

Datuk Seri Anwar also claimed the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had "collapsed". Mr Anwar has so far refused to show his list of MPs who had defected, saying he would reveal their names only after an audience with the ruler.

Under the Constitution, the monarch can appoint a prime minister whom he sees as likely to command a majority in Parliament.

He can also dissolve Parliament and call for elections on the advice of the current prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

The political drama involving Mr Anwar came just seven months after another power struggle led to Mr Muhyiddin getting the premiership.

Mr Muhyiddin, who has a razor-thin majority in Parliament, has dismissed Mr Anwar's claims of a majority and challenged him to prove it through constitutional processes.

Mr Anwar heads the three-party Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition, with a total of 91 MPs. He needs at least 112 lawmakers on his side to claim a majority in the 222-seat Parliament.