Malaysia's King grants PM Muhyiddin audience for pre-Cabinet consultations

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday (June 10) for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara.

The face-to-face session, which lasted an hour and 15 minutes from 8.30am, was held as Malaysia embarked up a recovery movement control order (MCO) effective from Wednesday, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said, according to Bernama.

Datuk Ahmad Fadil said it was the second face-to-face meeting between the King and Tan Sri Muhyiddin. The first was on March 18 at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya.

The King and the Prime Minister had also held a meeting on April 15 via video conference while the country was under the third phase of the MCO.

At the time, Al-Sultan Abdullah, as well as the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, and the royal family, were advised to observe self-quarantine for 14 days after some palace staff tested positive for Covid-19.

"The subsequent sessions were also conducted through video conferencing, following the enforcement of the conditional MCO, with the last session through video conference held last week, on June 4, 2020," Mr Ahmad Fadil said in a statement.

The pre-Cabinet meeting was one of the King's weekly activities, during which he would discuss current issues and exchange views with the Prime Minister, Mr Ahmad Fadil said, reported Bernama.