Malaysia's King asks Muhyiddin to bring forward confidence vote

Malaysia's King has asked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to bring forward a parliamentary vote of confidence currently scheduled for early next month, amid growing efforts from the Premier's opponents this week to convince the monarch that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government's majority has evaporated.

The Straits Times understands that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah made the request during his weekly pre-Cabinet meeting with Tan Sri Muhyiddin yesterday morning, but it is not yet known if the Premier agreed.

The King's request was likely to have been discussed at a hastily called meeting of PN leaders later the same day. Mr Muhyiddin's allies have flown in from across Malaysia since Tuesday to meet at the Prime Minister's Office.

Speculation is now rife that the confidence vote could be held as soon as next Wednesday.

"It was asked of him (to have the vote earlier). August 18 was proposed," a government official told The Straits Times, referring to the Prime Minister. It was not clear who proposed the Aug 18 date.

Yesterday's flurry of meetings comes in the wake of developments in the past week that caused Mr Muhyiddin's tenuous hold on the majority to slip further.

There are currently 220 lawmakers in Malaysia's Parliament, which means that backing from at least 111 of them is needed to govern.

The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that letters representing the 105 MPs of the opposition were sent to the palace on Monday to confirm that they reject Mr Muhyiddin's leadership.

This added to the 13 Umno statutory declarations that were made public at the same time in an effort to coax the King to request that the Prime Minister resign.

Despite 11 Umno MPs withdrawing from his government last Tuesday, Mr Muhyiddin said the next day that he informed the King that he was convinced he still had a majority, based on statutory declarations he possessed.

He said the monarch had agreed that his support level be tested in a parliamentary confidence vote on Sept 6.

But critics accused him of misleading the King, who had summoned him to discuss whether he should resign, as constitutionally required when the prime minister loses his parliamentary majority.

Meanwhile, talk is growing that parties within PN are preparing for a sudden dissolution of Parliament.

On Tuesday night, Parti Islam SeMalaysia deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man called on members to prepare for a campaign in the "new normal" of social distancing due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, citing the "unstable political situation".

Should Parliament be dissolved, the Constitution states that fresh elections must be held within 60 days.

Previously, fears of stoking an already raging Covid-19 outbreak as seen after the Sabah polls last year had precluded both the palace and politicians from advocating the holding of elections.

However, the government has repeatedly insisted that all adults will be vaccinated by the end of October, and close to 70 per cent have received at least one dose.

Alternatively, if the King is satisfied that Mr Muhyiddin no longer commands the confidence of the Lower House, he can appoint a successor to lead until the next general election, which must be held in two years.

According to precedent, the sovereign may do so whether or not the incumbent premier offers his resignation.

On Monday, Umno uploaded on its website two letters sent by party chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to the palace last week, informing the King that 14 of the party's 38 lawmakers had withdrawn support from the government. This was backed by 13 statutory declarations from the lawmakers.

Deputy Premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob - who leads a band of Umno MPs refusing to quit government - had insisted last Friday that 31 out of 42 lawmakers from the Umno-led Barisan Nasional would continue backing the government until the confidence vote next month.

But the Umno vice-president's claim has been in doubt after at least three MPs named among the 31 insisted they had not taken such a stand.