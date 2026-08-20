Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia’s July exports jump 38% year on year, higher than forecast

Malaysia’s exports rose 38 per cent from a year earlier in July.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s exports rose 38 per cent from a year earlier in July, faster than expected, government data showed on Aug 20 .

July’s exports were expected to grow 34.3 per cent, according to 14 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in July grew 36.4 per cent from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a rise of 32.4 per cent.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 22.5 billion ringgit (S$7.07 billion) in July, compared with the poll’s forecast of 17.5 billion ringgit. Reuters