Malaysia's interim PM can move motion in Parliament if it's an urgent matter, says former deputy speaker

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's interim Prime Minister can move a motion in Parliament if there is an urgent matter that requires to be debated, said a former deputy speaker.

Determining if a leader has enough support in Parliament to be declared the premier would be one such urgent matter, said former deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Standing Order 11(3) allows for a sitting to be held earlier than the actual scheduled Dewan Rakyat, or Parliament's House of Representatives, meeting, said Dr Wan Junaidi, adding that a one-day notice to Parliament is also sufficient.

"However, the Dewan Rakyat secretary needs to discuss ... to come out with the exact title of the motion," he said.

A motion in the Dewan Rakyat needs to be moved by a minister and when it is put to the House, it is usually decided through a voice vote where lawmakers present in the Dewan Rakyat verbalise their "ayes" and "nays" on the motion.

Since in this case there are no ministers, with their appointments having been cancelled by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Monday after he had accepted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's resignation as premier, the interim Prime Minister can move the motion.

However, Dr Wan Junaidi said such a motion to determine who has the majority of support in the House may not involve the usual voice vote, due to the various factions present in the Dewan Rakyat currently.

"I don't think they can use a voice vote - perhaps they will have to devise a special kind of ballot to name which faction the lawmakers support, or perhaps there could be a secret ballot," he added.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that all processes related to the election of the new prime minister in the Dewan Rakyat will be announced later.

Quoting Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, it said these processes would be determined after an official notification from the interim Prime Minister on the special sitting.

"When we receive the notification from the PM along with the motion, I will issue a statement," he said.

On Thursday, Dr Mahathir announced that a special Dewan Rakyat sitting will be convened on Monday (March 2) to determine the country's next premier.

He said this special sitting will be called to determine who has the majority of support of the House. If the Dewan Rakyat fails to determine who should be prime minister, a snap election would be called, he added.