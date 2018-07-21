Malaysia's immigration department pledges to rid country of illegal immigrants

KUANTAN (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's Immigration Department has pledged to rid the country of illegal immigrants.

Its director-general Mustafar Ali said on Friday (July 20) the department will further intensify the operation to detain illegal immigrants from Aug 31.

He said employers who hire and harbour illegal foreign workers will also be detained.

"We have started the voluntary surrender programme or better known as 3+1 which enable all illegal immigrants in the country to return to their countries of origin voluntarily.

"So, they still have the chance to surrender until Aug 30 before we take a more firm approach," he told reporters.

More than 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested nationwide for various offences under an operation launched on July 1, he added.