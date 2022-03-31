Malaysia's hotels and other businesses face manpower shortage as border reopens

KUALA LUMPUR - Hotels and other tourism players in Malaysia are looking forward to the full reopening of its borders, but manpower shortages could affect their ability to ramp up services.

From Friday (April 1), fully vaccinated foreigners can enter Malaysia without needing to quarantine, while locals will be allowed to freely travel overseas.

Although it remains to be seen if the hospitality sector will see a swift return to full houses, some businesses are currently facing staff shortages, a legacy of Covid-19 lockdowns and travel curbs over the last two years.

Mr Olivier Lenoir, general manager of Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, said: "We have been anticipating the comeback of more regional and international tourists to the hotel for months on end."

He told The Straits Times: "Alteration of workforce is inevitable during the pandemic, but we are blessed to have a motivated line of employees that could manage and cope well with the varied and evolving manner of our business operations to date. Now that circumstances are getting better, we hope more recruitment opportunities will come our way."

He added: "Once the border reopening is effective, we do expect an increment in general occupancy daily in view of foreign tourist traffic."

The New York Hotel in Johor Baru, with an occupancy rate of around 48 per cent, is currently operating with just enough manpower.

"The staff and heads of department are all multitasking. We are now adding more staff...We expect to see a busy JB again," said general manager Ms Tan Ai Lee.

Mr Freddie Lee, executive director of UMLand Lifestyle, the food and beverage arm of developer UMLand which owns developments in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru including Zenith Mall, said the company is urgently boosting manpower.

"With the reopening of the borders, many of those businesses which have survived are scrambling to recruit staff in anticipation of better business. Our Toast Box franchise, Suasana Suites and Amari Hotel are urgently seeking new staff for our operations," he told ST.

Mr Yap Lip Seng, chief executive officer of the Malaysian Association of Hotels, said: "The industry is positive and supportive of the reopening, and we are hopeful that the requirements will be made as traveller-friendly as possible. On the same note, we need to still establish Vaccinated Travel Lanes with countries that are not fully open, to accommodate travel from both sides."

He also noted that marketing efforts for domestic tourism will need to be intensified to promote Malaysia and spur arrivals.

Madam Kavita Tharmalingam, 42, is planning to take her family on a holiday to Europe in the next three months.

"It's convenient now that some countries allow vaccinated tourists to enter without quarantine. Buying travel insurance will definitely be a top priority, as well as bringing sufficient medication," she told ST.