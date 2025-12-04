Malaysia’s government to block under-13s from social media, says communications minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is moving to bar children under 13 from accessing social media platforms and to tighten content controls for teenagers under 18, as part of 10 subsidiary laws being drafted under the Online Safety Act 2025.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is currently developing the regulations with a specific focus on protecting children online and ensuring age-appropriate content for young users.

“Under these subsidiary legislations, providers must ensure their platforms are inaccessible to users below 13 years old, while content delivered to those under 18 must be appropriate for their age,” he said in a parliamentary written reply t o Pakatan Harapan’s Pang Hok Liong, the MP for the town of Labis, which is in Johor.

Mr Fahmi added that online service providers will also be required to offer effective parental control tools in line with their community guidelines or terms of use. To ensure accountability, they must prepare an online safety plan detailing how they comply with obligations under the Act.

He said the Malaysian government has taken a comprehensive approach to regulating harmful online content and safeguarding vulnerable groups, particularly children and teenagers.

This includes enforcing licensing requirements for Internet messaging and social media service providers that meet licensing thresholds, compelling them to obtain the Class Application Service Provider licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“These measures ensure providers are responsible for content regulation and algorithm management,” he said.

MCMC has also issued a Code of Practice, setting out the responsibilities of messaging and social media service providers such as implementing age-verification features, offering effective parental settings and strengthening safety tools for young users.

Fahmi noted that the Online Safety Act 2025 was enacted to regulate harmful content and outline the duties of licensed application, content and network service providers.

The Online Safety Act, which was gazetted on May 22, is expected to come into force on Jan 1, 2026.

He was responding to Mr Pang’s question on whether the government intends to introduce laws to block or prohibit those under 16 from using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

In response to Barisan Nasional’s Hishammuddin Hussein , the MP for Sembrong, Johor, Mr Fahmi said providers will also be required to submit an online safety plan detailing how they comply with the obligations under the Act.

“MCMC is also exploring practical methods for verifying users’ age and identity on online platforms,” he said.

Recognising that online safety is not the government’s responsibility alone, Mr Fahmi added that the ministry, through MCMC, launched the Internet Selamat Campaign in January to raise public awareness on online safety, particularly among children and families.

The campaign covers issues such as age limits for social media use, cyberbullying, harmful content, digital footprints, and fact-checking.

Mr Fahmi said the initiative aims to create a safer online environment and prevent children from becoming victims of online crimes. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK