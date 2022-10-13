Malaysia's GE

Opposition considering whether to hold state polls

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Several opposition-led Malaysian states are weighing whether to hold simultaneous polls with a federal parliamentary election, potentially broadening the stakes for the upcoming polls.

A key worry is that holding state polls on their own next year could see low turnout and voter fatigue.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan controls Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan. Despite PH saying it would dissolve the state assemblies only next year, citing looming monsoon rains and floods, Penang is now mulling dissolving its legislature soon.

