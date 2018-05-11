Malaysia's former transport minister Liow Tiong Lai will not seek re-election in party polls

KUALA LUMPUR(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The president of Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says he will not seek re-election in the coming party polls.

This follows the party's poor performance in the just-concluded GE14, he said.

The MCA, a component of Barisan Nasional (BN), won only one parliamentary seat and two state seats under the BN ticket in the May 9 polls.

Liow, who was the Bentong MP since 1999, also failed to defend his seat.

"As a responsible leader, I will not seek re-election and take full responsibility for my party's performance," he said after chairing the party's central committee meeting here Friday (May 11) afternoon.

The 69-year-old party is due to begin its party elections in six months' time.

In the country's 14th general election, the MCA contested 39 parliamentary seats and 90 state seats.

Deputy party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong defended the Ayer Hitam Parliamentary seat to become its MP for a fourth term.

MCA also won the Titi Tinggi state seat in Perlis and the Cheka state seat in Pahang in the polls on Wednesday (May 9).

The party won seven parliamentary seats and 11 state seats in the 2013 general election.