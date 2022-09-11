Malaysia's former premier Abdullah Badawi has dementia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi is suffering from dementia and no longer recognises nor remembers his family members, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Mr Khairy, who is the 82-year-old former PM and Umno leader's son-in-law, said Tun Abdullah started showing signs of cognitive impairment shortly after retiring as the fifth prime minister in 2009 and has progressively worsened since then.

"It has been challenging for us to see the deterioration in his cognitive function. Some people are aware but many are not. The family has decided to openly share this partly to shine a light on dementia and cognitive impairment," he said on Twitter.

Popularly known as Pak Lah, Mr Abdullah resigned as prime minister in 2009 and was replaced by Najib Razak. He has kept a relatively low profile and been out of the public eye since.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Khairy spoke about Mr Abdullah's "cruel" condition at the launch of the Malaysian Conference of Psychological Medicine and Clinical Practice Guidelines on Management of Dementia and Schizophrenia.

He said Mr Abdullah - who is popularly known as Pak (Uncle) Lah - is now wheelchair-bound and "cannot function normally anymore".

"The body is there but the mind is not... He does not remember my name, my wife's name," said Mr Khairy, who is married to Nori Abdullah. "The only reason I know he recognises me is the flicker in his eye when I visit him."

"There are more bad days than good. So keep him in your prayers and we hope for better days ahead," he said, as quoted by local daily the News Straits Times.

Tweeting after the event, Mr Khairy elaborated: "This is also why he is no longer seen in public. Fortunately, we are able to provide professional care. Many others are not able to do so. It's important for us to invest in social care to support families who have loved ones that require constant care."

He added that the Health Ministry will push strongly for more investment in publicly funded social care for those who cannot afford it, in a bid to strengthen community-based care under the Health White Paper that is expected to be tabled in Parliament in November.

Dementia, an umbrella term for several diseases including Alzheimer's disease, is one of the major causes of disability among the elderly, said Alzheimer's Disease Foundation Malaysia.

The disease leads to deterioration in memory, impairs thinking and comprehension, changes behaviour and affects a person's ability to perform everyday activities.

A 2018 survey by the Institute of Public Health estimated that the prevalence of probable dementia in people in Malaysia aged 60 years and over to be 8.5 per cent.