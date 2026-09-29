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Malaysia’s former PM Ismail Sabri seeks to challenge charge relating to failure to declare assets

On Aug 27, Ismail Sabri was accused of intentionally providing a written statement that failed to comply with the terms of a notice issued under Malaysian law.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seeking to challenge the charge relating to an alleged failure to declare assets, which included RM14.7 million (S$4.6 million) cash, millions in foreign currencies and gold bars, against him.

His lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, told the press that the application to challenge would be filed after the defence has received and studied the documents in the case.

“There are some legal issues that we will raise. We will also challenge the validity of the charge,” he said when met at the court complex here on Sept 29.

Earlier, during a case mention, deputy public prosecutor Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin told Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin that the prosecution had handed over parts of the documents relating to the case to the defence on Sept 29.

She said this included documents on forfeiture and Ismail Sabri’s asset declaration.

“The prosecution asks the court to fix a mention date for the balance of the documents and the witness list,” DPP Ifa said.

Amer Hamzah confirmed that the defence had received parts of the documents.

“If possible, we ask for the balance of the documents to be handed over to the defence before the next mention date. There will be an application we want to file and we need to study the documents first,” he said.

The court fixed Dec 4 for next mention.

On Aug 27, Ismail Sabri was accused of intentionally providing a written statement that failed to comply with the terms of a notice issued under Malaysian law .

Ismail Sabri allegedly did not declare his assets in various currencies, including Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollars, US dollars, and Swiss francs, among others.

The Bera MP allegedly committed the offence at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Feb 7, 2025.

The charge carries a maximum five-year jail term and a fine of up to RM100,000, if convicted. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK