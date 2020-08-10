Malaysia's former finance minister Lim Guan Eng charged with receiving RM3.3 million bribe, claims trial

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's ex-Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was charged on Monday (Aug 10) morning with receiving an RM3.3 million (S$1.08 million) bribe in relation to the Penang undersea tunnel project during his tenure as the state's chief minister.

This is the second charge, after Lim, 59, was last week arrested and charged in Kuala Lumpur by the country's anti-graft body over allegedly soliciting a bribe over the same project.

He has claimed trial to the second charge, read out at the Sessions Court in Penang this morning.

He is due to face another unspecified charge tomorrow (Aug 11).

Lim, whose wife has also been arrested, has claimed that the corruption charges against him was a form of political persecution.

The RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project has been subjected to much controversy and has been under the radar of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since 2017.

However, the investigation against Lim picked up pace recently, months after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration lost federal power to Perikatan Nasional following a series of defections. Lim was the finance minister for 22 months in the PH government.

